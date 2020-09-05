Homrich & Berg Acquires 1,439 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,351 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41,127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,377 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $509,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,138 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,827,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $817,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,755 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,442,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $609,057,000 after purchasing an additional 943,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,823,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $953,589,000 after purchasing an additional 680,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,271,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

Shares of UNH traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $312.00. 2,898,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,510,786. The company has a market cap of $296.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $324.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

