Homrich & Berg Acquires 1,476 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,447,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 267,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,460,000 after buying an additional 44,892 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.06. The stock had a trading volume of 942,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,641. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.42. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

