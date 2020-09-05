Homrich & Berg Acquires 909 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management increased its position in 3M by 20.0% in the first quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 17,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in 3M by 15.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 430,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,775,000 after buying an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 875.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 615,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,051,000 after buying an additional 552,603 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,002,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,891,000 after buying an additional 65,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.77. 3,266,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,796,753. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $97.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

