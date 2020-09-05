Homrich & Berg Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Paul John Balson purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 27,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 553,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,725,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,084,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.70. 682,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,025. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.65 and its 200-day moving average is $140.79. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $170.84.

