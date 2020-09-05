Homrich & Berg Buys 14,701 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

VZ traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $60.48. 22,239,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,429,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

