Homrich & Berg Buys 160 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,688.62.

Alphabet stock traded down $50.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,591.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,607,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,574. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,545.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,392.20. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18. The stock has a market cap of $1,175.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

