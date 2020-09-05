Homrich & Berg Buys 32,443 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,443 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.47. 870,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,441. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $107.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

