Homrich & Berg Buys 32,554 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,554 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 68.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 59.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.41.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.43. 16,201,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,869,283. The company has a market cap of $206.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.91. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

