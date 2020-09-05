Homrich & Berg Buys 6,770 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 4.1% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 69.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Southern by 1,658.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,556 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Southern in the first quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.66.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,963,208.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,500 shares of company stock worth $3,393,650 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.29. 3,475,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,222,231. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

