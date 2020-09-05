Homrich & Berg Buys 8,190 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,805 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its position in Intel by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intel by 68.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 31,437 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 2.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,621,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $216,701,000 after acquiring an additional 102,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 8.4% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.08. 43,287,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,140,246. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $222.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.