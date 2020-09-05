Homrich & Berg Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Homrich & Berg lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,116,000 after acquiring an additional 32,216 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.95. 2,307,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,798. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $234.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.15 and a 200 day moving average of $183.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

