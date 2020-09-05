Homrich & Berg Grows Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,773,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AbbVie by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,448 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 82.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AbbVie by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,530,000 after purchasing an additional 696,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,393,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,169,000 after acquiring an additional 247,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

AbbVie stock remained flat at $$91.87 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,430,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,179,638. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.56. The company has a market capitalization of $162.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

