Homrich & Berg Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth about $662,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 163,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1,349.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 24,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 7.5% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,961 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $2,199,352.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,132,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,858,084,615.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,354,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,747. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.22 and its 200 day moving average is $150.22. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $170.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

