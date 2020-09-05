Homrich & Berg Grows Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,317 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 0.5% of Homrich & Berg’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Homrich & Berg owned 0.22% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $11,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Cabana LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 190,309.4% in the 1st quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 2,382,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,780,000 after buying an additional 2,380,771 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,373,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,291,000 after purchasing an additional 174,720 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,144,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 462,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,250,000.

HDV traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,472. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $98.49.

