Homrich & Berg Has $11.16 Million Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,189 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.4% of Homrich & Berg’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 53,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.3% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.4% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 1,474,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,249,000 after acquiring an additional 139,021 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 588.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 543,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,037,000 after acquiring an additional 464,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.04. The company had a trading volume of 20,955,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,059,875. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average is $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $219.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,879. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

