Homrich & Berg Has $13.53 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Homrich & Berg trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Homrich & Berg’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Homrich & Berg owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $13,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,679,000 after acquiring an additional 420,666 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 842,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,579,000 after purchasing an additional 39,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.33. 2,415,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,924. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $59.56.

