Homrich & Berg Has $138.28 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Homrich & Berg cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,157 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Homrich & Berg’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Homrich & Berg owned about 0.51% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $138,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $3.15 on Friday, hitting $235.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,167. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.35. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $250.42.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

