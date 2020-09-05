Homrich & Berg Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Homrich & Berg lowered its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 34.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,351 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,742 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.99. The company had a trading volume of 11,240,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,269,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

