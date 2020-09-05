Homrich & Berg Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 35.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $48.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,581.21. 2,770,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,186. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,168.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,544.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,391.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

