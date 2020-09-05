Homrich & Berg Has $2.78 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Homrich & Berg reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,891 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,845.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,013,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,789,737. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.13.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

