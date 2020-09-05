Homrich & Berg Has $3.26 Million Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,668 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $786,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,977 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $69,172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,858 shares during the period. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $2.07 on Friday, reaching $211.73. 3,826,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.17. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $220.84.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.48.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

