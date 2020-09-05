Homrich & Berg Has $5.80 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Homrich & Berg reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 184,292.9% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,678,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 97,625,457 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $147,003,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,565.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 767,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,412,000 after buying an additional 750,630 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $70,937,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,155,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.74. 1,201,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,622. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $123.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.