Homrich & Berg Has $61.54 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Homrich & Berg increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,369,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,126 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.5% of Homrich & Berg’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Homrich & Berg owned 0.77% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $61,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 30,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.3% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,366,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,332. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.19.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

