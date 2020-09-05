Homrich & Berg Has $9.53 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up about 0.4% of Homrich & Berg’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Homrich & Berg owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $9,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 70,263 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,728,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 32,613 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.83. 561,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,703. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $71.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.58 and a 200 day moving average of $61.81.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

