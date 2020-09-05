Homrich & Berg Increases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,289 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,631 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,842. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BofA Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.42.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $8.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $282.73. 30,247,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,899,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.90 and its 200-day moving average is $217.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

