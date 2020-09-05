Homrich & Berg Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Homrich & Berg raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,499,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 156.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,239,074 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,309,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,890,000 after acquiring an additional 394,972 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $313,312,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,710,000 after acquiring an additional 355,657 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,198. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

