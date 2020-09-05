Homrich & Berg Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $385.02. 933,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,214. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $111.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $385.91 and its 200-day moving average is $374.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

