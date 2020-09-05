Homrich & Berg Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Homrich & Berg’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 169,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,905,000 after acquiring an additional 39,056 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,273.5% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 115,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,700,000 after acquiring an additional 112,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $314.82. 5,132,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,491,658. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.32. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

