Homrich & Berg Invests $2.94 Million in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $540,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $927,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,295,000. MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $89,864,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,515,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,743,914. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.33 and its 200-day moving average is $84.26. The company has a market cap of $93.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

