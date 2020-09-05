Homrich & Berg Purchases 135,207 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,207 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.0% of Homrich & Berg’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in AT&T were worth $24,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE T traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.42. The stock had a trading volume of 44,474,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,634,480. The company has a market capitalization of $211.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.02. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. AT&T’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

