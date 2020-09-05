Homrich & Berg Purchases 1,430 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,842,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 773,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,755,000 after buying an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEF stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,458. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $101.87 and a 52-week high of $168.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.22.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

