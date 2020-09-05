Homrich & Berg Purchases 2,086 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $22,597,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $1,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.96.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $2.91 on Friday, reaching $236.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,143. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.16. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $247.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,053 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total value of $679,414.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,326.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $238,668.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

