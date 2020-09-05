Homrich & Berg Purchases 4,122 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,845 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.28.

Visa stock traded down $4.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.66. 13,240,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,572,995. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.23 and its 200 day moving average is $186.96. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The company has a market capitalization of $420.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,401 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,655 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

