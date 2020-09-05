Homrich & Berg Purchases 4,954 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Homrich & Berg increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.76. 4,836,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,527,286. The stock has a market cap of $198.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.00. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

