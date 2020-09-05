Homrich & Berg Raises Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Homrich & Berg lifted its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 51,285 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in American Tower by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 88,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,301,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. KeyCorp lowered American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.08.

NYSE:AMT traded down $2.34 on Friday, reaching $249.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,882,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,321. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.72. The firm has a market cap of $113.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $360,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $345,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,615 shares of company stock worth $2,502,731 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

