Homrich & Berg Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 33,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,224 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 650,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter.

BSCL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.36. 245,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,426. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.24. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

