Homrich & Berg Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 109.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 28,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,830,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,506. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $199.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.19 and its 200 day moving average is $167.90.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.