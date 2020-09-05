Homrich & Berg Reduces Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Homrich & Berg reduced its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,410 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 41,268 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.9% of Homrich & Berg’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $23,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $977,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,641 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $188,795,000 after buying an additional 10,851 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded down $4.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.66. 5,243,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,247,299. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.58. The company has a market cap of $309.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

