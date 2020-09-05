Homrich & Berg Sells 14,352 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Homrich & Berg lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,352 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

XOM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.08. 24,568,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,274,494. The company has a market cap of $165.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $75.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.