Homrich & Berg Sells 1,788 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Homrich & Berg decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.6% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMB traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $152.23. 1,589,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,387. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.10.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

