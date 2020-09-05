Homrich & Berg Sells 303 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 11.3% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 8.2% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 11.8% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank raised their target price on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,492,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,083,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.04. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $125.27. The company has a market capitalization of $152.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 169.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

