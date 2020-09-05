Homrich & Berg Sells 402 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Homrich & Berg lessened its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,103,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. King Wealth bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

IJK traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.00. 214,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,191. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.36. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $145.46 and a one year high of $251.23.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.