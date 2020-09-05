Homrich & Berg Sells 8,000 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Homrich & Berg cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 111.2% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,519. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.24. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $62.40.

