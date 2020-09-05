Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Holdings Increased by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Hayden Royal LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

NYSE HON traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,324,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,375. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

