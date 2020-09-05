Horizen (ZEN) Market Cap Hits $69.48 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $69.48 million and $3.25 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.04 or 0.00066965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, DragonEX, Trade Satoshi and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.04 or 0.00571144 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00082599 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000947 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000487 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 9,869,800 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Binance, OKEx, Bittrex, COSS, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Graviex, Upbit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

