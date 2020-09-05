ICW Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,010 Shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NJR. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 43,073 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,699,000 after acquiring an additional 401,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.79. 305,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.32. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $46.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.32.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 64.10%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.