ICW Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,339 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 68.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 59.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.43. 16,201,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,869,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $206.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

