ICW Investment Advisors LLC Buys 407 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 84,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MO shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.49. 9,176,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,115,069. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average is $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

