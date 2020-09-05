ICW Investment Advisors LLC Buys 93 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $4.33 on Friday, reaching $196.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,720,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,802. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $210.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $35,186,808.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,394,674.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $7,985,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,751,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

