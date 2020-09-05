ICW Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,891,000 after purchasing an additional 124,286 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 511,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,886,000 after purchasing an additional 133,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,813,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 327,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,683,000 after buying an additional 18,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,458,000 after buying an additional 84,184 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,862. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $196.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.14 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.29.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JJSF shares. CL King upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.